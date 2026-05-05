On Star Wars Day, the gas prices strike back - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – The next time you take the Millenium Falcon out for a spin, it’s going to cost you more for the fuel to complete the Kessel run – or, just the day’s errands.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $4.46, which is 13 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents more than a month ago, and an eye-popping $1.17 per gallon more than a year ago.

The national average is also around $4.46 per gallon today, which is 35 cents more than a week ago, 36 cents more than a month ago, and $1.29 per gallon more than a year ago. Idaho currently ranks 16th in the country for the most expensive fuel, having dropped out of the top ten.

“Geopolitical turmoil is still at the heart of the matter, driving up the cost of crude oil and, in turn, gas prices,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “The continued uncertainty could make the market pretty jumpy in the short term.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $106 per barrel – nearly $50 per barrel more than a year ago. While there aren’t any crude oil shortages in the United States, global supply fears are pushing the cost of crude higher everywhere.

“As we’ve said in recent weeks, try to think like a delivery driver,” Conde said. “Planning a good travel route could help stretch your fuel budget in the coming weeks.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of May 4:

Boise – $4.40

Coeur d’Alene – $4.54

Franklin – $4.37

Idaho Falls – $4.36

Lewiston – $4.57

Pocatello – $4.41

Rexburg – $4.32

Twin Falls – $4.42