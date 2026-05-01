Once marked for euthanasia, Utah rescue dog is Pocatello's newest K-9 officer - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A dog once facing euthanasia has now found a place where she belongs thanks to the efforts of a local animal rescue organization.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pocatello Police Department held an event in the City Council chambers to welcome its newest officer, K-9 Boo, to the force. Boo will be assigned to work with Cpl. Brendan Howard, and will live with him and his family on her time off the job.

“It’s really a big dream come true. It’s one of the things I want to do in law enforcement, and I’m extremely happy,” Howard said.

Boo, an 8-month-old Belgian Malinois, was brought to the Pocatello area by Dustin’ Time Rescue after they learned that she was on the euthanasia list at a shelter in Utah due to “reported social concerns,” reads a news release from the city.

While addressing the crowd, Lt. Akilah Lacey said these social concerns were related to behavior labeled as “aggressive.”

Danniell Dustin said she and her husband, Danny Dustin, recognized that Boo wasn’t aggressive, but just misunderstood.

“There’s no way you can put her down for being nippy. That’s part of the breed. … She needed a job,” Danniell said.

Rather than let Boo potentially be euthanized, Dustin’ Time Rescue took her in and gave her early training in their own home.

The Dustin family talks to Mayor Mark Dahlquist during a ceremony to welcome K-9 officer Boo to the Pocatello police force on Thursday. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

“When we got her, it was pretty clear she was not just an in-home pet that’s going to lay out on the couch and relax,” Danniell said.

Danniell and Danny’s daughter, Burniece, took the lead on training Boo.

“She kept her in her room and was working with her a lot. And she really bonded to her,” Danniell said.

Lacey said that Danniell got in touch with the Pocatello police to tell them about Boo, saying, “This dog is something special.”

“It was amazing how quick and how efficient (Boo) was. Instantly, we fell in love with her,” Lacey said. “(We) knew (we) had something special. We found a diamond in the rough.”

The police department found Boo to be “absolutely (not) aggressive,” Lacey said, adding that she’s a “very high-drive, very high-energy dog.”

Also at the ceremony, Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police President Dave Martin presented Dustin’ Time Rescue with a check for $1,800.

“It’s not life-changing, of course, but it may be able to help you,” Martin said.

The way Danniell explained it, any amount of money helps them in their mission to re-home animals in need.

“Any amount, any donation, is life-changing for us,” Danniell said. “Every donation helps us more than we can even say.”

And while the Dustins — especially Burniece — are sad to let Boo go, they’re excited for Boo’s new opportunity.

“It’s hard when you get attached to them, but when you see them set up for success like this in the right environment, it makes it worth its weight in gold,” Danniell said.