Overnight resurfacing of US 20 to begin Sunday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Overnight construction on U.S. Highway 20 will start up again Sunday evening, as the Idaho Transportation Department works to “create a smoother ride” between Idaho Falls and Rigby.

The resurfacing project began on Tuesday and covers a stretch of U.S. 20 from just north of Exit 309 at Science Center Drive to Exit 320 in Rigby. ITD says construction crews will move to a strictly nighttime schedule starting Sunday.

“Sunday to Thursday nights, travel will be reduced to one lane in the area (where) work is occurring. Asphalt will be removed in sections, then repaved all in one night shift so both lanes of travel are open during daytime hours,” reads a news release from the agency.

All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each day, and ITD says the entire project is scheduled to be completed sometime in July. In addition to creating a smoother ride, ITD says repaving the highway will increase its longevity.

Updates on the resurfacing project can be found at itd.idaho.gov/project/us20idahofallstorigby/.