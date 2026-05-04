Police search for suspects in Oklahoma shooting that sent at least 18 people to hospitals - East Idaho News

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma were looking for suspects Monday in a weekend shooting at an unsanctioned lakeside party packed with young adults that left at least 23 people injured, some critically, according to police and hospital officials.

It wasn’t clear how many of those injured had suffered gunshot wounds, according to a statement released by police Monday. No arrests had been made.

The shooting broke out Sunday night during a party near a campground at Arcadia Lake, a popular swimming and boating spot in Edmond, just outside Oklahoma City, said Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward.

At least 18 people were treated at hospitals in the Oklahoma City area. One healthcare system said the victims it treated ranged in age from 16 to 30. It said three people were in critical condition and four were listed as serious.

Officials block the entrance to Scissortail Campground at Arcadia Lake, Monday, in Edmond, Okla., after a shooting on Sunday evening. | Alonzo Adams, Associated Press

Jason Hearne told ABC News that he was nearby when the shooting started and saw people who had been shot in the legs and one young woman with a head wound who was still breathing.

“These kids came out to have a, probably a good time, and for this to break out, I know that wasn’t what they expected, and it’s just tragic,” he said.

Police in Edmond said Monday that the party was not a permitted or reserved gathering and had been advertised across social media, drawing a large crowd of mostly young adults from across the Oklahoma City area.

“There is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public,” police said in a statement.

Some of those injured were transported from the scene while others sought treatment on their own, police said.

Integris Health said it treated 13 people at its hospitals in Edmond and Oklahoma City. Seven remained in Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, including three in critical condition.

OU Health said it received five people at its trauma center but provided no other details.

While police did not provide more details about the party, a flyer circulated on social media after the shooting suggested that an event called Sunday Funday was scheduled at a pavilion near the lake until midnight.

It advertised food, drinks, music and “good vibes, good people.”

Arcadia Lake sits just north of Oklahoma City and is dotted with picnic pavilions, campgrounds, a fishing pier, and swimming beaches.

It was built in the 1980s for outdoor recreation and flood control and also provides water to the city of Edmond, a suburb with about with about 100,000 residents.

Forty years ago, Edmond was the site of one of the deadliest workplace shootings in U.S. history. On Aug. 20, 1986, postal worker Patrick Sherrill shot 20 co-workers, killing 14 of them. He then killed himself.

Over the weekend, another shooting at a party in the Texas Panhandle left two teenagers dead and 10 others wounded. Police in Amarillo said two people opened fire at an apartment complex early Saturday.

Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department gives an update on a campground shooting at Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Okla., Sunday. | Alonzo Adams, Associated Press

Officials block the entrance to Scissortail Campground at Arcadia Lake, Monday, in Edmond, Okla., after a shooting Sunday evening. | Alonzo Adams, Associated Press

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