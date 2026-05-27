Rigby’s beloved chocolate shop gets new owners, new name and homemade ice cream - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A Rigby chocolate shop is under new ownership and will reopen this weekend with a different name in a new location.

Sug’r me sweet Confections, formerly known as Pandora’s Chocolate, is having its grand opening on Friday at 151 West Main Street, Suite C.

Laura Allen and her husband, Tyson, bought the business from Len and Karen Isaacson in April. The Isaacsons opened their chocolate shop in 2021 and ran it in an older building located one block east of the new location. They sold a variety of homemade, hand-dipped chocolates, as well as art and other products from local people.

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Laura tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ve added homemade ice cream and Italian ice to the menu. All the other items at Pandora’s Chocolate will be part of the new store.

She said she’s excited to serve customers in the new 2,700-square-foot building.

“One of the reasons we moved is so that we had a larger commercial kitchen to make our own ice cream, rather than serve someone else’s ice cream,” Laura says. “We’ll always have samples of our chocolates and our fudge for people to try.”

A look inside Sug’r me sweet Confections in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Laura says she and Tyson have looked into opening a business together for a while. They grew up in Rigby and wanted to give something back to their community. Making treats, cakes and other goodies was part of Laura’s upbringing, and it’s become a lifelong passion.

When they learned Pandora’s Chocolate was closing, they jumped at the chance to buy it. They worked with Randy Waters at SVN High Desert Commercial to aquire the new location.

Laura says she started training with Karen in February, and the Allens officially took it over on April 1.

The shop’s name stems from Laura’s love of America’s southern culture. She says she’s always enjoyed the South’s hospitality and the accent, and as they were brainstorming ideas for a name, “Sug’r me sweet” reminded her of something people would say in that part of the country.

It’s the type of hospitality she hopes to bring to customers.

The old Pandora’s Chocolate storefront at 127 West Main Street in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Several tenants are moving into the old location, according to Laura. She says one of them is a deli. EastIdahoNews.com is seeking additional information for a future story.

Meanwhile, Laura shares her plans for the future of her business in Rigby.

“We’re hoping to start wholesaling ice cream, chocolates and fudge. We’ve had people reach out that sell other people’s candy and treats,” she says, pointing out that there’s interest from other businesses in selling their products.

Laura says she’s excited about her personal touch in the shop. Although the vibe in the new store is different — the Isaacsons played music from the 1920s and ’30s through an old tabletop radio, creating a nostalgic atmosphere — her goal is to keep it a friendly, fun environment.

“We want to have the same hometown feel,” Laura says. “We’re not just selling a product; we want to have a relationship with our customers.”

Sug’r me sweet Confections will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a 10 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.