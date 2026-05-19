Site work begins on Idaho LDS temple as Wyoming temple open house dates are announced - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE — Preliminary site work is now underway for the future Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following recent approvals from the City of Coeur d’Alene.

At the same time, the Church has announced open house and dedication dates for the new Cody Wyoming Temple later this year.

City authorization in Coeur d’Alene allows the Church to begin early utility and infrastructure preparations, including grading and the installation of water, sewer and electrical connections tied into the city’s existing systems, according to a news release. Design work on the temple is ongoing, and a groundbreaking date has not yet been set. Once completed, the temple will serve Latter-day Saints throughout North Idaho and the Inland Northwest.

While work progresses in Idaho, the Church is preparing to open a new temple in Wyoming. The open house for the Cody Wyoming Temple will begin with a media day on Monday, Aug. 24. Invited guests may tour the temple Aug. 25–26, with public tours scheduled from Thursday, Aug. 27, through Saturday, Sept. 12, excluding Sundays.

An artist’s rendering of the Cody Wyoming Temple. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., with a rebroadcast at 2 p.m., for members within the temple district.

The Cody Wyoming Temple was announced in October 2021 by President Russell M. Nelson, who emphasized the importance of temple worship, saying, “Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”

Wyoming is home to nearly 67,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 170 congregations. The Cody temple will be the state’s third, joining the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2016, and the Casper Wyoming Temple, dedicated in 2024.

Additional details about the Coeur d’Alene temple’s groundbreaking, construction timeline and future milestones will be released as they become available.