Small trash fire prompts evacuation of Highland High School - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Students and staff evacuated a Pocatello school after a small fire started on Wednesday afternoon.

The lawns on the north side and at the front entrance of Highland High School filled with students after the contents of one of the school’s bathroom garbage cans caught fire.

“Highland High School briefly evacuated learners and staff this afternoon after a small fire in a bathroom waste can was quickly extinguished. As a precaution, the building has been temporarily evacuated following standard safety procedures,” according to a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

The news release does not say when the school was first evacuated.

EastIdahoNews.com visited the school and saw that students were allowed to re-enter the building at around 2:50 p.m.

The Pocatello Fire Department was assisted in its response by the Pocatello Police Department, the Chubbuck Police Department, and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

“PCSD 25 appreciates the prompt response of emergency personnel and the cooperation of learners and staff,” the news release reads.