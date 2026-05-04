The Force is strong with the Fielders, two nurses who had a Star Wars wedding in a Iocal hospital ER - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — In a hospital not so far, far away, two emergency room nurses said “I do” to each other.

The wedding was on May 4, 2025, in one of the trauma rooms at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Nurse Dustin Fielder, wearing Star Wars-themed scrubs, watched as nurse Andee Fielder walked down the makeshift aisle, flanked on either side by portable urine containers, with tea lights placed inside, outlining the aisle, and EKG patches spread across the floor in place of real flowers.

This year, to celebrate their anniversary, Andee spoke with EastIdahoNews.com about how they met and chose to get married on Star Wars Day 2025 in a hospital emergency room.

The love awakens

Andee and her husband first met on Facebook’s dating app in 2023.

She said that both had gone through divorces, and starting to date again was a bit difficult as they were guarded at the start.

During that time, Dustin had been a traveling nurse, and she was working as an ER nurse in Arco when the two began dating.

“Then he took a break from traveling for a little while. We moved in together,” Andee said. “We just get along so well together.”

Dustin and Andee Fielder at Universal Studios Hollywood. | Courtesy Andee Fielder

When it comes to Star Wars, Andee said it is more of Dustin’s thing and that he’s a die-hard fan of the franchise. She said that it was during their first date that the two began to learn about their likes and interests. During this time, she learned about his love for Star Wars.

“He has loved Star Wars for decades,” Andee said. “I can’t remember exactly how many years, but it’s probably been 13, maybe 14 years that he’s worn a Star Wars shirt every single day, even if it’s just to put it on for five minutes just to take it off. So he can say that he has.”

Although her love for Star Wars isn’t as strong as his, Dustin finds ways to support her passion for the medical field, as well as for collecting and learning about old medical equipment and medical books. She said one of the more interesting items Dustin has given her was an old bottle of chloroform.

“A perfect example, we’ll geek out about different things,” Andee said. “We’re doing Star Wars today, or we’re garage selling for medical stuff today. It’s something that we share, even though we have a little bit of different interests.”

The two began working at IFCH in the fall of 2024.

Proposal on the high ground

Weeks before the proposal, Andee recalled a conversation with her boyfriend where she asked when he would propose. Dustin told her that if she watched all three Lord of the Rings movies, he would propose to her.

“I was like, done. He was thinking that this was gonna buy him at least two weeks, if not more,” Andee said. “The Lord of the Rings is not super my forte either. But I was like, ‘Hey, listen, sacrifices need to be made right now.'”

She completed the movies within three days.

She said one of her daughters spilled the beans about an upcoming proposal, but didn’t say when it would be. During a car ride, her youngest daughter, Callie, told her mother she knew something, and when Andee asked if it was Dustin proposing, she turned as white as a ghost.

“She just can’t she can’t keep a secret. It was eating her up inside,” Andee said.

Dustin Fielder proposed to Andee Fielder on the rooftop of Idaho Falls Community Hospital on Feb. 18, 2025. | Courtesy Andee Fielder

On Feb. 18, Andee said she had gone to a local restaurant to pick up an order before heading to IFCH and didn’t realize that Dustin had packed her kids and his children into a car and followed her around town.

Due to an error, it took her longer to reach the hospital, which caused some concern for Dustin, who had their colleagues waiting on the roof for her arrival.

Once at work, the nurses talked with her about going up to the roof to take some photos. She said it’s not uncommon for nurses to do this, so she accepted the invite. The invitation was to take photos with a coworker who was about to go on maternity leave.

Heading up, she saw one of her daughters at the top of the stairs, confused about why she was there, then saw a group of people.

In a space outlined in the shape of a heart with candles, there was Dustin, her coworkers and their kids.

“The fact that he has incorporated, like my absolute passion (medicine) into big moments of our life is just really touching to me,” Andee said. “He accepts me for the weirdo that I am.”

Romantic alliance

After their engagement, she recalled Dustin talking more about wanting to have a May 4 wedding, but she thought it would be too soon.

Also, Andee and Dustin work opposite schedules.

She’s a night-shift nurse, and he is a day-shift nurse. Dustin has two children, and she has five, meaning they’re often busy.

“We blended a big family of kids together,” Andee said.

Thankfully, their work schedules require them to work six days, but they get eight days off. She said they both work the same six days and make their schedules work.

It was during this work schedule that she recalled Dustin saying how amazing it would be to have a May 4 wedding, and as the date got closer, it broke her heart a bit.

It was then, on May 3, that she decided to look for a marriage license online and found one.

“I was like, ‘You work tomorrow. I work tomorrow, we’ll just try to make things happen,'” Andee said.

The day of, after receiving their supervisors’ blessings, a charge nurse officiated the wedding.

“They had decorated Trauma 2, which is one of our trauma bays, into a little chapel,” Andee said. “They had sheets as an aisle. They had urinals with little tea lights in them, flanking the aisle. They had just decorated the whole trauma room to look like a little wedding chapel, the best that they could.”

Bed sheets, urine containers with tea lights and streamers that were used to create a small chapel inside the Idaho Falls Community Hospital for Andee and Dustin Fielder’s wedding. | Courtesy Andee Fielder

Other departments from IFCH heard about the wedding and stepped in to help decorate and got flowers for Andee.

Her two daughters, Callie and Berkely, were the flower girls. They wore toilet hats, used to measure how much a person urinates, filled with EKG electrodes in place of flower petals.

Andee Fielder’s flower girls, Berkely Baxter and Callie Fielder, holding urinal hats with EKG patches to toss out instead of flower pedals. | Courtesy Andee Fielder

Andee wore a black dress during the ceremony, while Dustin wore his Star Wars scrubs, where the two exchanged vows and said, “I do.” After the ceremony, Andee changed into her Star Wars scrubs.

“We took a few pictures, and then we had to hurry up and wrap it up, because it was starting to get busy, and he was still working,” Andee said. “We didn’t actually get to see each other or spend much time together for three or four days after we actually got married because we were both working.”

Andee and Dustin Fielder at the front of the makeshift chapel inside of trauma bay 2 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. | Courtesy Andee Fielder

I know ‘you know’

About the wedding, Andee quoted George Lucas: “You have to find something that you love enough to jump over hurdles and break through the brick walls,” which, for her, is Dustin.

“You love, honor and respect me in ways I never knew anyone could,” Andee said. “Your calm, consistent logic is exactly what my irrational anxiety needs.”

What was described as 20 years in the making by Andee Fielder, she and Dustin Fielder at a Vans Wrapped Tour concert. | Courtesy Andee Fielder

In their jobs, just like in their wedding, life tends to be chaotic. She’s glad she has Dustin to go through it with, along with a helping dose of caffeine.

“Thank you for letting me be who I am, and loving me anyway. Thank you for all the emo dates and agreeing to a Vans Warped Tour honeymoon so I could fulfill a dream 20 years in the making,” Andee said. “You will always be my best friend. I know ‘you know,’ but I love you, and my sinful confession is that you will always be my obsession.”