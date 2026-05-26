The Village opening new facility in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Village.

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Foster & Adoptive Parent Association is excited to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new home of The Village – A Foster Care Closet, a community resource dedicated to supporting foster children and the families who care for them.

The grand opening will be held on Friday, May 29, at 12 p.m. at the Bingham Community Outreach Center, located at 250 West Judicial Street in Blackfoot. The event is open to the public and will include tours of the new facility and an opportunity to learn more about the expanded services The Village will now be able to provide.

The newly acquired and fully remodeled Village is approximately 12,000 square feet, creating a major expansion for The Village and the children it serves. In the previous facility, foster youth had about 1,700 square feet of shopping space. In the new building, children will have approximately 5,000 to 6,000 square feet of dedicated shopping space where they can choose clothing, shoes, hygiene items, sensory supports, birthday gifts, prom attire, and other needed and wanted items.

“This move is a huge upgrade for our children,” said Jacque Burt, President of The Idaho Foster & Adoptive Parent Association. “The purpose of The Village is not just to provide items, but to give children in foster care the chance to choose for themselves. When children enter care, many of their choices are taken away. At The Village, they have a voice. They can choose what they like and take what they need and it is all free for them.”

The new facility includes several important improvements designed specifically with foster youth in mind. The space now includes two dedicated dressing rooms, allowing children to try on clothing in a private and appropriate setting rather than changing in a bathroom. The building also includes a prom dress room, complete with dresses and suits for young men. This statewide program is available to children in foster care, giving them the opportunity to select formalwear and enjoy the experience of finding something special for prom or other formal events.

The Village will also offer access to sensory items, including swings, swivel chairs, and other supportive tools. Children will be able to try these items before foster parents purchase similar items for their homes, helping families better understand what works best for each child.

Another highlight of the new building is a dedicated birthday room, stocked with brand-new items including toys, electronics, and other gifts. This room will be available exclusively for social workers, foster parents, and CASA workers to shop for the youth they serve, helping ensure children in foster care are remembered and celebrated on their birthdays and other special occasions.

The building is part of the larger Bingham Community Outreach Center, which will also house the Blackfoot Community Dinner Table / Blackfoot Food Bank. The food bank is already operating in the south end of the building and will also be opening an outreach center to serve the entire community. Together, the organizations envision the building becoming a city block of free services for the community.

In addition to direct service spaces, the facility includes four office spaces and a large conference room available for rent. The conference room will be available to businesses, organizations, and individuals in the community for a minimal cost. Those interested in reserving the space may contact Patrick Edinburgh at 801-946-5451 or patrick.idfapa@gmail.com.

The Idaho Foster & Adoptive Parent Association mission is to facilitate and improve care for foster and adoptive children and their families in the state of Idaho. Through The Village, the organization provides a storefront-style experience where foster children can shop at no cost, select items they need, and enjoy the dignity of choice.

The public is invited to attend the grand opening, tour the new space, and celebrate this important expansion of services for foster children, families, and the broader community.