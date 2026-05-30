 Traffic shift on US 30 in McCammon starts Saturday - East Idaho News
CONSTRUCTION NOTICE

Traffic shift on US 30 in McCammon starts Saturday

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

The US-30 / I-15 Business loop at McCammon is undergoing a full concrete reconstruction. (Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department)
The U.S. Highway 30 / Interstate 15 business loop at McCammon is undergoing a full concrete reconstruction. | Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department
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The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

MCCAMMON – The Idaho Transportation Department has completed the first portion of concrete paving on the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 near the I-15 interchange in McCammon.

This Saturday afternoon, traffic will be moved to the recently completed westbound lanes to allow work to start on the eastbound lanes. Traffic will remain one lane in each direction through the work zone.

The project, begun in early March, is replacing the old asphalt surface with concrete to better withstand heavy truck traffic on U.S. 30.

Access to residences and businesses will remain open. However, Old U.S. 91 into downtown McCammon will be closed off, and traffic will be detoured south onto Interstate 15B to the Jensen Road Interchange, Hall Road and East Price Road.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

For up-to-date traffic impacts, check out 511.idaho.gov. For more information on the project, go to itd.idaho.gov/project/mccammon-concrete-resurfacing/.

Map shows closures planned near McCammon to accommodate construction on Interstate 15, from May 30 through July.
Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

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