'Unpredictable' brush fire destroys homes in Mountain Home, causes injuries - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME (Idaho Statesman) — A wildfire in Mountain Home on Tuesday night displaced residents and injured law enforcement officers.

A 911 call at 6:58 p.m. alerted authorities about a brush fire in Elmore County near Southwest Fly By Ave and Airbase Road, Mike Winans, Idaho State Police District Three captain, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Emergency responders quickly initiated evacuations for residents in the fire’s path. The fire grew to about 250 acres, according to wildfire alert nonprofit Watch Duty.

The fire destroyed multiple structures near Southwest Smith Road in Mountain Home, according to Winans. He said officials were still working to confirm how many residents and homes were affected, and he hoped to provide those numbers on Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile homes on Southwest High Desert Drive in Mountain Home were destroyed in a wildfire on Tuesday. | Courtesy Gene D. via Idaho Statesman

All residents except for those who lived on Southwest High Desert Drive, which saw significant damage, were allowed to return to their homes at about midnight, the Mountain Home Air Force Base said in a social media post. Displaced military families were taken to the base.

“As of this morning, emergency crews are assessing the scene with the advantage of daylight,” Winans said. “The fire is now 100% contained, except for hot spots that fire crews are actively mitigating at this time. There is no current risk to the community.”

Because of the fire’s size and intensity, emergency crews faced difficulties while attempting to verify that all residents had safely left ahead of the blaze.

“The fire was driven by high winds, making its path unpredictable and challenging for emergency responders,” Winans said.

A fast-moving brush fire in Mountain Home caused smoky skies on Tuesday evening. | Courtesy Gene D.

Six law enforcement officers were injured during evacuation efforts, according to Winan. The police captain said only one person remained in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

“The bravery that I witnessed with law enforcement and first responders last night was amazing,” Winans said. “We had people on the ground that were going door to door advising residents of the situation. … I think that people need to understand how fast this situation evolved with the wind that was going on, and the weather conditions.”

Winans said law enforcement had not confirmed any cases of civilian injuries or casualties.

Law enforcement closed Southwest Smith Road and asked people to avoid the area on Wednesday.

Elmore County issued a local disaster declaration at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The American Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced families at the Elks Lodge, located at 325 3rd W. St. in Mountain Home.

Law enforcement said the cause of the fire was under investigation.