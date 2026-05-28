Utah man pleads guilty to 9 attempted murder charges from shootout with police - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL) — A St. George man pleaded guilty and mentally ill to 28 felonies, including nine counts of attempted murder, following a shootout with police in front of his house that ended with his house catching fire.

Benjamin Lewis Hansen, 42, admitted he discharged a gun inside his home on July 8, 2025, and, after officers responded and the person who called 911 left the home, he fired outside toward the officers.

Hansen admitted he hit “several patrol vehicles” and forced officers to take cover. Six officers said he continued to shoot at them as they took cover and it is estimated he fired over 150 rounds, according to a plea statement.

“In addition to endangering the lives of many police officers, Hansen’s actions endangered the lives of the complainants, a civilian police ride-along, and residents throughout his neighborhood,” the statement said.

Police responded to 3000 E. Seegmiller Drive and called “the victim” outside before Hansen fired more shots.

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One officer was forced to take cover behind a power pole, which was hit multiple times, and Hansen was firing from different positions on his home’s upper floor, according to charging documents. An armored vehicle was used to rip the garage door off, but Hansen only came out when the home was engulfed in flames.

Officers deployed a Taser to take him into custody, and he admitted to trying to start the fire with fireworks, shooting propane tanks, and trying to cut a gas line. Hansen said he was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol and used several different weapons, the charges state.

He pleaded guilty and mentally ill to nine counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; attempted arson, eight counts of assault on an officer and two counts of property damage, second-degree felonies; property damage, four counts of prohibited conduct with a firearm and two counts of discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies; and three related misdemeanor charges.

Based on a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 20 additional counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. They also agreed not to contest that Hansen had a mental health condition at the time of the offense.

In Utah, a guilty and mentally ill plea does not reduce the statutory sentencing guidelines for the charges, but it could qualify Hansen for mental health treatment.

Hansen is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19. Before that, he will have a hearing on June 29, where 5th District Judge Jay Winward will consider whether he could benefit from supervision or treatment.