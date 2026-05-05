Vintage market aims to bring energy, community to Rexburg’s music scene - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Organizers of a community market planned for Thursday are promoting it as a lively, experience-driven event that blends local shopping, live music, and community engagement.

The Vintage and Community Market is planned for Thursday from 5-9 p.m at The Hanger music venue, 309 Profit Street in Rexburg. It will feature a variety of vendors selling vintage clothing, handmade goods and unique items alongside food trucks, interactive features, and live performances.

Creativity and expression

The market is the brain-child of Hudson Lee, a Brigham Young University-Idaho student from Queen Creek, Arizona, who also works as the marketing manager for The Hangar.

“I just started by going into a music store to see what the scene was like,” he said. “I grew up in a band in high school, and I wanted to get back into it.”

Lee said a simple inquiry eventually led to an internship at The Hangar, which evolved into his current role as marketing manager for the company.

The venue

The Hangar itself is designed to bridge a gap in the local entertainment landscape. Lee describes it as a space where “small bands, local artists and people of all different backgrounds and ages can come to perform and experience the quality of a show that is near to professional.”

Keith Meenan, the owner of The Hanger, says the Vintage and Community Market is a perfect match for the music venue.

“The hangar was built for hosting music events to a high standard,” Meenan said. “We have a 45K sound system and now a 4K video wall.”

“We have done charity events, concerts, community events, dances, weddings, markets, recordings and internships to help people achieve their goals,” he continued. “Building events and activities for the community is one thing we have always done with this business.”

Vintage means 2000s and earlier

Lee works with a team of fellow marketers and promoters, including Clair Janicki. Originally from Lava Hot Springs, Janicki is also a student at BYU-I, and works as the lead technician, social media manager, and event planner for The Hangar.

Janicki says the Vintage and Community Market is a “passion project” for her.

“It’s something that really brings my creative side out,” she said. “I grew up working with DMX lighting software through theater, and I was able to bring that into the music venue space and run their lighting there, which is how I started (at The Hangar).”

Vintage clothing is one of the main draws of the market for many in the area. Rare and unique finds are curated and sold at the monthly markets, held on the first Thursday of the month. | Courtesy Bailey Rou

Janicki says attendees at Thursday’s market can expect “curated items from the early 2000s and before that — whether it’s clothing, antique furniture or decor items.”

“We have vendors who go out to thrift or collect,” she said, “and they find curated vintage items to bring and sell in our space.”

The event is set to feature over 20 local vendors and businesses, including Snake River Soda, Reroped, Fivecenthallucinations, The Closet, Sew Quick Repair, New 2 You, Henna by CJ and Spoon Rings by HL.

This is the second market, which Lee and Janicki say will become a monthly event to look forward to. The first market drew around 2,000 locals and around 30 businesses.

An experience and a vibe

Participants can expect a “night market vibe,” including live music performances, raffle prizes, photo booths, food trucks, games and live music.

“It’s a super open and friendly atmosphere. … People just tend to mingle with the vendors or other participants, and it’s free to come. We really want people to just sit and enjoy the space,” said Janicki.

“At our last market, I had a hard time holding back tears,” Lee reflected. “I care a lot about people having a safe place to have a good time without being judged.”