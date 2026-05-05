WATCH | Compassion on a bridge: Police save man in crisis with a hug - East Idaho News

GROTON, Connecticut — A potentially tragic situation on a bridge ended safely Sunday evening thanks to the calm actions and compassion of two Groton police officers.

The Groton Emergency Communications Center received a radio call around 4:50 p.m. from Groton Ambulance personnel who were crossing the bridge and saw a man with one leg over the top of the structure’s security barrier.

Officers Bryan Albee and Cristopher Brillon responded to the northern side of the I-95 southbound span and found the man straddling the barrier, visibly distressed, according to a police department Facebook post.

The officers began speaking with the man, who asked Officer Albee for a hug. Albee told him that if he stepped down from the barrier, he would grant the request.

The man climbed back to safety, and Officer Albee approached slowly before embracing him. They continued talking until additional units arrived.

Connecticut State Police soon reached the scene and took over the incident investigation. Because of the rapport Officer Albee had established, he accompanied the man in a Groton Ambulance to a local hospital. The man was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich for further evaluation.

Authorities say the quick response and compassionate approach likely prevented a tragedy on one of the region’s busiest bridges.