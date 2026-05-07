‘We’ve forgotten how to disagree’: Faith, political leaders call for unity at Idaho Falls prayer breakfast - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Local faith and political leaders met inside Country Inn & Suites at 2500 Channing Way in Idaho Falls Thursday morning for the annual National Day of Prayer breakfast.

The Regional Council for Christian Ministries hosted the event. Multiple churches and denominations were represented, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Day Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church, as well as members of the Idaho Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Baha’i faith.

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Debbie Hall, a member of the Latter-day Saint Communication Council who helped organize the 2026 Day of Prayer, tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose of the event is to unite as members of different faiths to pray for our nation.

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“It’s a wonderful experience to come together in our commonalities … and help each other be better in our own faith,” Hall says.

Pastor Troy Harvey with Little Church in the Pines in Island Park spoke at the event. He focused his message on what to pray for and what he called the tendency of Christians to “see worldly power as God’s power.”

“We want political power … as Christians. We think that is the thing that will fulfill us, that will save us,” Harvey said. “I can’t find one place (in scripture) where Jesus tells his disciples, ‘Let’s bow our head and pray for Caesar.'”

“Do you ever find that most people change their prayers every two to four years?” Harvey asked. “A lot of the time, we’re praying for people of character (in political leadership) and it turns out they just are characters.”

While Harvey said that praying for our political leaders is a worthwhile thing to do, their power to influence society is limited. At some point, people will always disappoint, he said.

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Amid the challenges in today’s world, Harvey said politics are not the ultimate solution to everyday problems and the only person in whom Christians should hope is Jesus Christ.

“What we ought to pray for more than anything else is to know Jesus better,” Harvey said. “That’s the way the world changes.”

Several elected officials were in attendance. Among them was Bonneville County Commissioner Karl Casperson.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, he agreed with Harvey’s point and said that he often prays for America’s leaders. In that process, he’s discovered that God has a bigger picture and can “open a path” to a good outcome, regardless of who’s in power or the desires of the person offering the prayer.

He says it’s become normal for people to hate each other over political differences, and he’d like to see that change.

“If people could focus on what they believe and not slam the other person — we’re no longer able to disagree about things without hatred and animosity, and that’s just wrong,” Casperson says.

Casperson attends Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls. He says his faith plays a role in his efforts as a county commissioner. He often prays about issues they’re discussing.

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“I feel like I’m in constant communication with God. As I’m driving down the road, I listen for things that strike my mind,” he says.

One of the things Casperson says he strives to do as an elected official is to not get angry or defensive when he disagrees with someone or others disagree with him. This, he says, has allowed him to find commonalities.

Hall calls on members of the community to pray with more focus on Jesus Christ and to have more respect for other’s opinions and beliefs.

“Come together in total unity and acceptance of each other because of Jesus. The fact that we live in the United States, there is freedom of religion. We can pray together and that’s a blessing,” says Hall.

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This is the RCCM’s second time sponsoring the National Day of Prayer breakfast. The nonprofit, which manages the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, coordinates Christian education, service, and outreach programs throughout the year, including an interfaith Thanksgiving service every November.

Established in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. It calls on people of all faiths to pray for the nation and its leaders.