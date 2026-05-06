Here's what's streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in May - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment to help local users stay up to date on monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.

Fellow members of sci-fi nerdom, rejoice, because May is bringing a slew of new Marvel and “Star Wars” shows and finales to Disney+ for those looking to binge-watch before summer gets in full swing. We can’t yet vouch for whether they’ll be good but they’ll surely prompt conversations about the franchises’ directions.

The streaming service is also refreshing its offerings with new episodes of beloved cartoons such as “Bluey” and “Winnie the Pooh” for the kids and kids at heart.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Disney+ and Hulu in March.

Coming to Disney+

May 1

“The Boss” Season 4 – premiere (Hulu series)

“Impuros” Season 6 – premiere (Hulu series)

“Magicampers” Season 1 – new episodes

“Perfect Crown” – new episode (Hulu series)

“Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA” – three-episode premiere (Hulu series)

“We Bought a Zoo”

May 2

“Perfect Crown” – new episode (Hulu series)

May the 4th

“American Idol” Season 9 — new episode (ABC live event)

“Star Wars: Maul–Shadow Lord” – two-episode season finale (Disney+ series)

May 5

“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 – finale (Disney+ series)

May 6

“Gold Land” – new episodes (Hulu series)

May 8

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts” Season 1 – premiere

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts” Season 3 – new episodes

“Perfect Crown” – new episode

“Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA” – new episode

May 9

“Chibiverse” Season 4 – three-episode premiere

“Perfect Crown” – new episode

May 11

“American Idol” Season 9 — new episode (ABC live event)

May 12

“Tucci in Italy” new season premiere (Nat Geo series)

“A Marvel Television Special Presentation: ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill'” – premiere (Disney+ special)

May 13

“Battle of Fates” Season 1 — premiere (Hulu series)

“Gold Land” — new episodes (Hulu series)

“Hey A.J.!” — new episodes

May 15

“Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel” — new episodes

“Perfect Crown” — new episodes

“Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA” — new episode

May 16

“Perfect Crown — new episode

May 20

“Bluey Minisodes” — new episodes

“Gold Land” — new episodes

May 22

“BeddyByes” Season 1 — new episodes

“Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA” — new episode

May 23

“Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Tailgaters” (Disney+ live event)

May 26

“Sofia the First: Royal Magic” — premiere

May 27

“Gold Land” — new episodes

May 29

“Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Coconuts” (Disney+ live event)

“RoboGobo” Season 2 — new episodes

“Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA” — new episode

Coming to Hulu

May 1

“El Encargado” Season 4 (Hulu series)

“Impuros” Season 6 (Hulu series)

“Travis Japan Travel Around the World” — three-episode premiere (Hulu series)

“Blood In, Blood Out”

“Bride Wars”

“Casi El Paraiso”

“Con Air”

“Coyote Ugly”

“The Departed” (20th anniversary)

“Descendants: The Rise of Red”

“Disney Descendants”

“Disney Descendants 2”

“Disney Descendants 3”

“Holes”

“The Infiltrator” (10th anniversary)

“The Internship”

“I, Robot”

“Joy Ride”

“Keeping Up with the Joneses” (10th anniversary)

“The King’s Man”

“The Last Duel”

“Little Man” (20th anniversary)

“Love and Monsters”

“Meet the Spartans”

“Minority Report”

“Nothing in Common”

“November Criminals”

“Now Is Good”

“One Direction: This is Us”

“Only Lovers Left Alive”

“Open Season” (20th anniversary)

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Other Guys”

“Panic Room”

“A Passage To India”

“Philadelphia”

“The Prestige” (20th anniversary)

“Prospect”

“Robots”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (10th anniversary)

“Sicario”

“Spy”

“Star Wars: Episode IV–A New Hope”

“Star Wars: Episode V–The Empire Strikes Back”

“Star Wars: Episode VI–Return of the Jedi”

“Stars Fell Again”

“Super Troopers”

“Take Me Home Tonight” (15th anniversary)

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

“War of the Worlds”

“White Chicks”

May 2

“iHeartCountry Festival” (Hulu live event)

“BBQ Brawl” Season 3

“Cheap A$$ Beach Houses” Season 1

“Say Yes to the Dress” Seasons 20-21

“7 Little Johnstons” Season 16

“Worst Cooks in America” Seasons 23 and 27

“Hallow Road” (2025)

May 3

“Amsterdam Narcos” Season 1

May 4

“Medalist” Season 2 — premiere

May 6

“Ancient Structures: Secrets Revealed” Season 1

“Made in Chelsea” Seasons 6-15

May 7

“After the First 48” Season 11

“Meat America” Season 1

“My Crazy Ex” Season 2

“101 Fast Foods That Changed The World” Season 1

“10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America” Season 1

“WWE LFG” Season 1

“WW2 From Space” Season 1

May 8

“We Bury The Dead” (2025)

May 9

“Expedition Unknown” Seasons 15-16

“House Hunters” Seasons 250 and 253

May 11

“The Split” — complete series

“Central Intelligence” (10th anniversary)

May 12

“Tucci in Italy” — new season

“Abraham’s Boys” (2025)

May 14

“FX’s Welcome to Wrexham” Season 5 — two-episode premiere

“Ancient Aliens” Season 21

“My Crazy Ex” Season 4

May 15

“Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident” (Hulu comedy special)

“Rivals” Season 2 — three-episode premiere (Hulu series)

May 16

“Chopped” Season 56

“Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” Season 43

“Guy’s Grocery Games” Season 32

“Toddlers & Tiaras” Seasons 7-8

May 18

“Battle of Fates” Season 1 (Hulu series)

May 19

“The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?” (Hulu docuseries)

May 20

“Ndrangheta: World Wide Mafia” (Hulu limited series)

May 21

“How the States Got Their Shapes” Seasons 1-2

“Ultimate Guide to the Presidents” Season 1

“United Stats of America” Season 1

“Alien: Romulus”

May 22

“Northwoods Survival” Season 2

“Yukon Rescue” Season 1

“Arco” (2025)

“Disney Camp Rock”

“Disney Camp Rock 2: The Final”

“The Home” (2025)

May 23

“BBQ Brawl” Season 5

“Beach Hunters” Seasons 4-5

“Chopped” Season 57

May 24

“Dublin Narcos” Season 1