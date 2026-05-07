Why collars aren’t enough to keep pets safe - East Idaho News

Dr. Kasey Sweeney at Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls touts the importance of animal chipping and identification tags in our Pet of the Week video this week.

Sweeney says tags are helpful in connecting stray animals with their owner, but tags can fall off. That’s why microchipping is a good idea.

The chip is implanted underneath the skin and is the size of a grain of rice. It has a number attached to a national registry with the owner’s name and phone number. This allows others to get a hold of you if they find your pet.

Reach out to the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard for any questions or concerns. To see animals available for adoption, stop by during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.