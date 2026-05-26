Woman accused of killing daughter in West Virginia ahead of planned move to Utah - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A family originally from Utah is at the center of a murder case in West Virginia. The family reportedly had planned to move back to Utah in the coming weeks.

NBC station WSAZ, in West Virginia, reported that Staci Wind, 50, was arrested on Saturday and is accused of killing her 26-year-old daughter, Ayla Wind.

Investigators said Wind filed a missing person report on her daughter on May 18. Then, police said her body was discovered just a few days later, burned and buried in a shallow grave near a West Virginia reservoir.

WSAZ reported that the Wind family was from Utah and was in the process of moving back. Ayla Wind was scheduled to pick up a rental car on the same day she was reported missing.

Staci Wind was taken to jail in West Virginia and is charged with first degree murder, according to West Virginia State Police. WSAZ reported that Ayla Wind’s cause of death was still under investigation.