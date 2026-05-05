You can step into the Revolution at this new Idaho Falls exhibit - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho has a new exhibit commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The new exhibit, which will stick around through the end of the year, is upstairs in the Masonic Gallery. It includes Revolutionary War–era artifacts, reproductions and objects from local collectors.

Chloe Doucette, the museum’s managing director, told EastIdahoNews.com that this exhibit not only focuses on the semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence, but also explores how the foundational documents still shape the U.S. today.

“When we think of American history, oftentimes we’re just like ‘that happened in Massachusetts, that happened in east coast states.’ You forget the impact that continues throughout the entire country and that Idaho has had a role,” Doucette said.

Doucette said when people first enter the exhibit, they should pick up a character card, which assigns each visitor a historical figure with a tie to Idaho.

Then, as visitors peruse the exhibit, they’ll find historical prints of a rough draft of the Declaration of Independence and an engraved copy. Doucette said that as the original foundational documents were passed around, they found they were deteriorating quickly, so they hired engravers to copy the exact handwriting of the documents and produce copies.

A facsimile of the rough draft of the Declaration of Independence is seen inside the Museum of Idaho. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

An engraved copy of the Declaration of Independence from 1833 is seen inside the Museum of Idaho. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

In the copy of Thomas Jefferson’s rough draft of the Declaration, visitors can also see edits that were made by others, such as Benjamin Franklin and John Adams.

Visitors will also find a historical copy of “Common Sense” by Thomas Paine. Doucette said this impactful pamphlet originally argued for the colonies’ independence from Britain.

“It really does show you the impact that a well-reasoned argument can have,” Doucette said. “I think that is something that has continued throughout American history.”

A copy Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” is seen inside the Museum of Idaho. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

The exhibit also has on display Daniel Shay’s powder horn. Doucette said Shay helped in the uprising known as Shays’ Rebellion from 1786 to 1787, which attempted to overthrow Massachusetts leaders. The U.S. government’s inability to finance troops to quash the rebellion showed that the Articles of Confederation were not strong enough, which prompted the creation of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

Daniel Shay’s powder horn is seen inside the Museum of Idaho. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Doucette also has one of her own historical artifacts in the exhibit – a brick of tea.

Compressed blocks of tea leaves gained popularity due to the ease of shipping and storage compared to loose-leaf tea. But by the 17th and 18th centuries, loose-leaf tea dominated American imports and eventually wound up in the Boston Harbor as an act of rebellion against the British government.

“I think it’s super interesting to consider the logistics of shipping and moving tea, because it was such a part of everyday life,” Doucette said.

A brick of tea is seen inside the Museum of Idaho. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Other artifacts in the exhibit include a punched tin lantern — similar to the lanterns Paul Revere used –cannonballs, musket cartridges, antique rifles, and revolutionary war costumes from “The Patriot” starring Mel Gibson.

Six-pound iron cannonballs are seen inside the Museum of Idaho. These were found near Pekin, North Carolina. According to the museum, they may have been lost in 1781 while being transported from the Battle of Guilford Court House to a supply depot that stored weapons for General Nathanael Greene. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

An 18th-century punched tin lantern is seen in the Museum of Idaho. This is similar to those hung in the steeple of Old North Church in Boston on the night of Paul Revere’s famous ride. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

“This exhibition invites our community to engage with the people and principles that

shaped our nation, while considering how that legacy continues to evolve,” Camille Farac, the museum’s director of marketing, said in a news release.

Farac said some days, particularly Saturdays, one of the museum’s guides will wander around the exhibit in revolutionary war garb and interact with visitors.

“If people want to come interact with someone, he usually takes on a persona and plays the part to make it like a living history,” Farac said.