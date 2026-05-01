You can’t escape it: ‘Six Seven’ trend hits the freezer aisle with chicken nuggets - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Parents, brace yourselves: the phrase you’ve heard countless times over the past year is officially coming for your freezer aisle.

Perdue Foods has unveiled Six Seven Chicken Nuggets, inspired by the Gen Alpha trend that refuses to die.

Yes, they are literally chicken nuggets shaped like the numbers 6 and 7.

Starting Friday, the nuggets will hit 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide for a suggested price of $7.24. Just like the trend, they’re expected to vanish quickly as they’ll be available for a limited time.

“This is one of those phrases parents just can’t escape — it shows up everywhere from carpool lines to dinner,” said Chris Perdue, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Digital & E-Commerce. “So if it’s going to end up at mealtime anyway, we figured it might as well be on the plate.”

He added that if the nuggets buy families “six to seven minutes of sweet silence,” the company considers that a victory.