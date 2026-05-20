You have to see this! Bull breaks through gate chasing after bull rider in heart-stopping video - East Idaho News

ONE MAD BULL — A frightening moment at a South Carolina rodeo when a bull broke through a gate and went after a bull rider was caught on camera.

GAB News shared a video, courtesy of Kevin-Wendy Long Lambert who was at the rodeo, of the incident that happened May 16, 2026.

“Another view of the Bull going wild at the Down South Rodeo last night at the County Line Arena in Georgetown County South Carolina,” GAB News captioned the video.

Footage shows the bull rider hop onto a gate to try and escape from a bull, but the bull was relentless. The bull rider held onto the gate as the bull fiercely shook the gate up and down.

The bull rider eventually flipped himself over the gate but that’s when the bull escaped under the gate and chased after him. The crowd can be heard letting out a gasp as the animal appears to launch the bull rider into the air before he comes crashing down to the ground.

The bull rider was able to miraculously climb onto another part of the gate and get to safety. The video ends with people trying to capture the bull.

“Once again, everybody, please stay back away from the fence,” the announcer is heard saying. “That is prime example right there how mean these bulls are.”