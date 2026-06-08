A new infant and pregnancy loss support group has started in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — There is a new support group for pregnancy and infant loss.

Tiny Footprints was started in April by Amy Jaussi with New Branches Postpartum Doula.

The group was started to support those who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, infant loss, and pregnancy loss.

This creates a space for individuals to share their stories, connect with others and heal.

The support group meets once a month with a different theme and focus.

Jaussi says the support group adds another resource experiencing loss.

“I want people to know that they’re not alone, that people care about them. And they’re important, and their baby is important. That’s something we try to remember every time we meet. We hold it in a little space in our heart for those babies because they are here and they are real, and everyone is affected by that loss.”

The next meeting will be June 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting will take place at 2025 Flandro Drive Suite 2 in Pocatello.