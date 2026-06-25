After 250K acts of service, Idaho Falls residents aren't done yet - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Although eastern Idaho helped the state surpass its goal of 250,000 acts of service in 2026, locals are gathering for one more service project in Idaho Falls.

In January, Idahoans were invited to participate in the service challenge as part of the America250 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The America250 in Idaho Service Challenge Committee held a celebration at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center on June 4 to celebrate surpassing the state’s goal.

RELATED | Idaho celebrates a quarter-million acts of service and counting weeks ahead of deadline

Susan Stucki, a specialist with JustServe — a nonprofit connecting people with service opportunities — has said repeatedly that the acts of service don’t have to end just because the state achieved its goal. She is working with multiple sponsors on another service project this Friday.

Stars, Stripes and Service is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highland Park next to Melaleuca Field. Volunteers are needed to help build beds for kids in the community.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit whose mission is to ensure that “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” will provide supplies.

“It will be a great day of honing construction skills, sunshine and friendships while creating something very significant for a kid in our town,” Stucki tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The beds we build will go to local kids whose applications have been vetted. A lot of time, resources and love have been invested in this project. We are honored to provide these beds to kids.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Stucki says more volunteers are needed. Teens and adults are encouraged to donate a few hours to help. Anyone who feels inclined to get involved can just show up.

Then at 7 p.m., the community is invited to JustServe night at Melaleuca Field. The Idaho Falls Chukars will face off against the Boise Hawks for a regular-season game as JustServe collects donations for those in need.

The Chukars partnered with JustServe earlier this month to serve lunch at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. Hundreds of people benefited from it. EastIdahoNews.com was unable to attend, but a video highlighting the team’s service at the soup kitchen in 2025 is in the video player above.

Members of the Idaho Falls Chukars serving at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen last year. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

During Friday night’s game, JustServe will collect donations for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and provide socks for veterans.

“New thick socks are requested,” Stucki says. “Write a quick note of gratitude on ‘Thank a Vet’ cards provided near the admission gate.”

A list of needed items at the rescue mission is included in a flyer below this article.

Those who attend can meet Martha Tot Washingtater, the official mascot for the America250 in Idaho Service Challenge. She’s one of several Spuddy Buddy historical characters inspired by Idaho’s No. 1 agricultural export.

RELATED | Idahoans invited to complete 250,000 acts of service to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary

Earlier this year, America250 in Idaho Service Challenge Committee executive chairman Jessica Cooper Whiting touted Martha Washington’s efforts in helping soldiers during the Revolutionary War as a great example of service. For this reason, she said the nation’s first first lady is “the perfect role model” for the 250,000 Acts of Service program.

Martha Tot Washingtater is the official mascot of the America250 in Idaho Service Challenge. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Photos with Uncle Sam will also be available at the entrance of Friday night’s game. Handheld flags will be given to the first 1,000 people; the first 2,000 people will receive a JustServe wristband.

Multiple sponsors worked together to organize the event, many of whom will be recognized at the game. The group includes: Potandon, Bonneville County Farm Bureau, Idaho Central Credit Union, Teton Toyota, Madison County Farm Bureau, and the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center.

Stucki says she is grateful for their support and the community members who’ve donated time and resources to the cause.