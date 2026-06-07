Bannock County Sheriff’s Office announces Andy Iverson as new chief deputy - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office:

BANNOCK COUNTY — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Iverson as chief deputy, effective immediately.

Iverson joined the office in 1995. He’s worked in almost every facet of the sheriff’s office, including as a detention deputy, court marshal, patrol sergeant, detective, and most recently as the captain of the criminal division.

The chief deputy is responsible for assisting the sheriff with budgeting, administration, and personnel oversight, and for leading deputies as they perform the functions of the office.

“Andy is going to do a great job in this new role. He’s been an asset to this office for more than 30 years, and I look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” said Sheriff Tony Manu.

The transition marks the passing of the torch between two longtime colleagues. Iverson succeeds Alex Hamilton, who officially retired on April 29 after a distinguished career spanning more than three decades.

“It’s bittersweet to see the friends I’ve worked with my whole career move on, but I wish Alex all the best and thank him for his dedicated service to our community,” said Manu.

As Iverson assumes the chief deputy role, Jeremy Taysom will take over as captain of the criminal division, and Jason Durham will serve as lieutenant presiding over the detective division.