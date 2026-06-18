Case dismissed against former BYU football player after judge denies delay of July trial - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE (KSL) — Utah’s 5th District Court Judge Jay Winward dismissed a rape charge against Parker Kingston on Thursday after denying another request to delay the jury trial.

Kingston was scheduled for a jury trial from July 6 to July 10, but after hearing arguments from both sets of attorneys on the prosecutors’ request to delay the trial to give the alleged victim more time to prepare, Winward denied the request and dismissed the case without prejudice.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

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