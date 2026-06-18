 Case dismissed against former BYU football player after judge denies delay of July trial - East Idaho News
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Crime Watch

Case dismissed against former BYU football player after judge denies delay of July trial

  Published at

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) looks back as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the UFC Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 29, 2025.
A Utah district court judge dismissed a rape charge against former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston on Thursday. In this file image, Kingston scores a touchdown during a game against the UFC Knights at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
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ST. GEORGE (KSL) — Utah’s 5th District Court Judge Jay Winward dismissed a rape charge against Parker Kingston on Thursday after denying another request to delay the jury trial.

Kingston was scheduled for a jury trial from July 6 to July 10, but after hearing arguments from both sets of attorneys on the prosecutors’ request to delay the trial to give the alleged victim more time to prepare, Winward denied the request and dismissed the case without prejudice.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

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