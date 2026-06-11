Chukars drop another, make it a baker's dozen - East Idaho News

BOISE — The Chukars’ losing streak continued Wednesday night in Boise, making it 13 losses in a row for Idaho Falls.

The Chukars (1-18) attempted to rally back against the Hawks (13-7), taking advantage of 4 scoreless innings from their bullpen. But a seventh-inning three-spot was all the offense Idaho Falls could muster in an 8-3 loss.

Starter Seth Spencer (L, 0-2) pitched through tons of traffic, facing at least one base runner in each of his 4-plus innings of work. After surrendering three runs apiece in the second and third innings, Spencer was finally knocked out in the fifth with the bases loaded, no outs and two runs already across in the frame.

Right-handed reliever Solomon Washington took over and quickly dispatched the Hawks on a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to squash the threat.

Washington ended up pitching 3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three. He has now allowed just one earned run over his last three appearances, going 7-1/3 innings in that span.

Lefty Shadai Colon, signed by the Chukars this week, made his first appearance with the club, allowing a walk and striking out one in a hitless, scoreless eighth inning.

The Idaho Falls offense took advantage of the stingy relief effort in the seventh, scoring three runs to challenge Boise. But that was all it got.

Sam Canton led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Garret Ostrander and Justin Trimble added two hits apiece while the other six Chukars hitters combined for just one hit — a Caleb Royer single.

The Chukars will look once again to end their slide when they face the Hawks in Boise Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Long Beach Coast (16-4)

2. Billings Mustangs (15-4)

T3. Boise Hawks (13-7)

T3. Glacier Range Riders (13-7)

T5. Missoula PaddleHeads (12-8)

T5. Modesto Roadsters (12-8)

7. Ogden Raptors (11-9)

T8. Oakland Ballers (8-12)

T8. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (8-12)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (7-13)

11. RedPockets Mobiles (3-17)

12. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-18)