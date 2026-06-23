Community invited to local Methodist church's third annual worship service and barbecue - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – As Rev. Elizabeth McVicker kicks off her third year as pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church, she’s gearing up for the third annual community worship service and barbecue.

It’s happening on Sunday, June 28, at 1730 St. Clair Road in Idaho Falls. The worship service, which is open to people of all faiths, will begin at 10 a.m. The barbecue will immediately follow.

McVicker tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose of the event is to “build community in Idaho Falls and help people to know the United Methodist understanding of God.”

McVicker says the praise team will provide the music at the service, and Holy Communion will be offered to everyone in attendance.

“We believe communion is open to everybody, whether they’re a member of the United Methodist Church or not, or no church at all. The communion table is where Jesus promises to be present and to offer us his grace and forgiveness. There’s no limitation on his grace,” McVicker says.

Rev. Elizabeth McVicker, center, and Lynn Seymour, right, serving communion during a worship service. | Courtesy Tommy Lew

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at the barbecue. Potluck items will also be available. Donations will be accepted, but are not required.

McVicker says the event has had a large turnout in previous years. A large crowd attended last year when the church celebrated its 65th anniversary.

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St. Paul’s history is deeply connected with Trinity United Methodist Church, which dates back to 1883, according to a brochure about the church. Rev. E.B. Elder organized the first Methodist Episcopal Church. The building at 237 North Water Avenue was built in 1916.

During a two-month period in 1960, McVicker says a second Methodist congregation grew from 17 to 121. A second church was needed to accommodate them and the site on St. Clair Road was selected as its location.

Trinity United bought the 3-acre parcel on St. Clair Road for $25,000, and local church members pitched in to help build the church.

“Charter members named the new church St. Paul’s United Methodist Church to reflect the missionary spirit of Paul the Apostle,” McVicker said in a news release last year.

Courtesy Elizabeth McVicker

It’s been two years since McVicker moved to Idaho Falls. During the Oregon-Idaho Conference of the United Methodist Church, she was reappointed as the pastor for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church.

Bishop Cedrick Bridgeport fixed her appointment in Boise over the weekend, and McVicker says she is “pleased with the reappointment” and “grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve.”

“I really enjoy the dedication and devotion of the leaders at both churches and the vibrancy of the Idaho Falls community,” McVicker says.

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McVicker has served United Methodist churches in Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. She is a graduate of Yale University and Pacific School of Religion. McVicker was born in Rangoon, Burma, and was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She was ordained in 1997.

McVicker says she’s grateful for the deep connection between St. Paul’s and Trinity United, and looks forward to Sunday’s worship service and barbecue. She invites the community to attend.