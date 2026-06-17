Coroner identifies Arimo man killed in Arbon Valley crash - East Idaho News

ARBON VALLEY — The Power County Coroner has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Arbon Valley as Kelly Parkinson, 72, of Arimo.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Mink Creek Road near Wright Lane.

Parkinson was driving a 2017 Genesis G80 southbound on Mink Creek Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle, ISP reported.

He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

According to an Arbon Valley resident who came upon the scene, and the extent of the damage done to a local man’s fence, troopers say the vehicle was likely traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.