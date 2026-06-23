Coroner identifies woman who died in crash near Iona - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The coroner has identified a Ririe woman who died in a four-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez says the woman is 59-year-old Simone Stoumbaugh.

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The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of East 49th North and U.S. Highway 26, according to Idaho State Police.

A 2019 Nissan NV200 Van, being driven by a 39-year-old male from Camarillo, California, was traveling eastbound on E 49th N. A 2017 Dodge Challenger driven by Stoumbaugh was heading eastbound on US26.

A 2017 Ford F250, driven by a 44-year-old female from Idaho Falls and containing two juveniles, was traveling westbound on US26, and a 2008 Ford Focus, driven by a 34-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was also traveling westbound on US26.

The Nissan reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of E 49th N and US26 and made contact with the Dodge.

The Dodge was pushed into the westbound lanes of travel and collided with the Ford Focus and the Ford F250. The occupants of the Nissan, Dodge, and Ford Focus were reportedly wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Ford F250 was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown if the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Stoumbaugh was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“As with any motor vehicle fatality, the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office will be investigating the death to provide critical information to ISP and the family of Mrs. Stoumbaugh,” says Sanchez in a Facebook post. “Our sincere condolences to those affected by this loss.”