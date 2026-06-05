COURTROOM INSIDER | A mentally ill neighbor killed her dad. She's working to prevent future tragedies. - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | A mentally ill neighbor killed her dad. She’s working to prevent future tragedies.Published at
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Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” her father was randomly killed by a mentally ill neighbor two years ago. Now Tiffanie Hatch is sharing her family’s story to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Plus, Nate Eaton has the latest on the Texas track meet murder trial and charges are dropped against a sheriff candidate accused of killing a sex offender who was with his teenage daughter.
Watch in the video player above.