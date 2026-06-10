COURTROOM INSIDER | Jon Burkett on witnessing executions and covering crime for nearly 3 decades - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Jon Burkett on witnessing executions and covering crime for nearly 3 decadesPublished at
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Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” he’s one of the most respected crime reporters in the country.
Crime Insider Jon Burkett from WTVR in Richmond, Virginia, has covered executions of serial killers, reported from dangerous situations and spent nearly 30 years on the front lines of violent crime scenes.
He joins Nate Eaton to talk about his career and why he’s leaving television.
Watch in the video player above.