COURTROOM INSIDER | Uncovering the truth in the Alex Murdaugh and Camp Swamp Road killings - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” uncovering the truth in the Alex Murdaugh and Camp Swamp Road killings.

Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein joins Nate Eaton to talk about both, which she has covered extensively over the years.

Bauerlein has written a New York Times bestselling book about the Murdaugh case called “The Devil At His Elbow” and the name of her podcast is “Camp Swamp Road.”

Watch in the video player above.