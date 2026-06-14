East Idaho braces for first 90-degree day of the season - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Temperatures in the 80s and dry conditions are in store for east Idaho this week.

That’s the outlook from the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologist Dan Valle tells EastIdahoNews.com daytime temperatures will be in the 80s most of the week.

“There is a couple days where it’s warmer — we’ll probably hit 90 (degrees),” Valle says. “Those days will be Tuesday, and we’ll come close on Friday.”

No rain or thunderstorms are expected as of Sunday afternoon.

Valle says Monday is one of the rare occasions when there will be no wind, but it will pick up again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Pocatello area, wind speeds will approach advisory levels, with gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

“Down towards Burley, it could be a little stronger in the 40 to 50 mph range,” he says.

Breezy conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday.

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