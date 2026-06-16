Free local workshops help families navigate downwinder compensation claims - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Many Idahoans have heard they may be eligible to file a federal downwinder claim on behalf of a loved one who died of cancer, but navigating the application process can be daunting. The paperwork is extensive, misinformation is circulating, and some companies are charging for assistance that is available for free.

Free Downwinder Application Workshops are being offered in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Salmon to help Idahoans start the process and determine whether they qualify for compensation through the expanded Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA).

Tona Henderson, director of Idaho Downwinders, has worked since 2004, with the help of Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, to pass legislation to include Idahoans in the federal compensation program, as many lived in areas affected by radioactive fallout.

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That changed last year when legislation championed by Crapo expanded RECA eligibility to include Idaho and several other states. Qualifying downwinders are now eligible for a one-time payment of $100,000, and if the individual has died, surviving family members may apply for equal shares of the compensation.

Under the expanded RECA program, eligible downwinders must have lived in an affected area, including Idaho, during specified time periods between 1951 and 1962 and have been diagnosed with one of several qualifying diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma and cancers of the thyroid, breast, lung, colon, liver and other organs. New claims may be filed through Dec. 31, 2027.

While there are companies that help people file for compensation, usually for a cost, Henderson encourages people to gather the information and file on their own to protect their privacy.

“It’s important to do this on your own. There are so many people who are affected by this, it’s not right to make a living off of it. There are a lot of rumors and mis information out there. It’s sad that people are being led astray,” Henderson said.

The free workshops will provide one-on-one assistance with applications, required documentation and eligibility questions. They are presented by Henderson in partnership with Snake River Alliance and Senator Crapo’s office.

“We are trying to extend the deadline past 2027 and working to get more things included in the program such as other types of cancers,” Henderson said.

Workshops are also being planned in Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene. Additionally, Henderson will be available at the Emmett Cherry festival in front of the courthouse this Wed thru Fri from 11a.m.-8 p.m. with information and to answer questions.

Henderson expressed her gratitude to the Idaho State Archives and the University of Idaho Library for their assistance with the online request forms. She also thanked Leigh Ford, executive director of the Snake River Alliance; Shannon Carter of the Twin Falls County Commissioners’ Office and Owen Prout of the Idaho State Archives for their help with the workshops.

Through the years, Henderson has helped thousands navigate the claims process, and she’s willing to keep doing it. She encourages anyone who needs assistance to call her at 208-365-2669 or email at tonahenderson@hotmail.com.

More information can also be found on Facebook at Idaho Downwinders and Idaho Downwinders Support Group.