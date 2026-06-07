From one rock hound to another: My favorite rocks - East Idaho News

From one rock hound to another: My favorite rocksPublished at
“What is your favorite rock?”
I have been asked that question many times, but last weekend at the Rexburg Farmers Market, I was asked four times. And on Saturday, while leading a field trip for the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society, I was asked eight times.
Each time, I was quick to answer the question with two specific rocks that I own. But it took a week of soul searching to come up with three groups of rocks that are my very favorites.
2 favorite rocks
My Teton Range black agate
The top rock in my collection is a black agate depicting the Teton Mountain Range. It is an almost perfect rendition of Mount Moran, starting on the left, followed by an agate crystal representing a rising sun, followed by the Grand Teton, the Middle Teton and the South Teton. It is almost the same view I saw thousands of times from my mom’s picture window as a kid while waiting for the bus to pick me up west of Victor.
I found it in 2023 while cutting some black agate on a trip to Hell’s Hole, which I wrote about in a two-part series for EastIdahoNews.com. It was the hardest rock-hunting trip that I have ever experienced.
Several people have expressed an interest in buying my black agate, but it will never be sold while I am alive.
My ‘Brother of Jared Rock’
My second most-favorite individual rock is one I named the “Brother of Jared Rock.” It is a white and clear agate with an image of a man and a series of circles in front of him. To me, it depicts one of my favorite scripture stories.
3 favorite types of rocks
Moss agates
My favorite type of rock has to be moss agates, and many colors and variations can be found in central Idaho — from Arco to Challis — with the most famous coming from the Carey area. The “Old Carey Moss” is difficult to find in quantity and free from cracks, but it is still found from time to time.
In my collection of moss agates, I have about 12 shades of green, and some rare red, black and blue. The orange color seems the easiest to find. Red is often found inside large pieces of jasper.
Jasper and agates
My second favorite type of rock to find is made of both jasper and agate. I like them because of the different designs that the two rock types can make together.
My favorite color combination for jasper-agate is a mix of light blue with white, with some red and green that make agate “flower” designs. Oftentimes, the combination of jasper and agate creates pockets of moss in the agate.
Agate nodules
The third of my favorite types of rock is a very common rock: the small, clear-and-white agate nodules. These are found wherever common agate is found.
Often, I target these small stones because many of them contain “crushed” quartz crystals in their centers. When they are tumbled and polished, the pressed crystals create a sparkle of color that just “winks” at you.
While these types are at the top of my list, any beautiful black agate, wonderstone, rhyolite or crystal I see typically ends up in my collecting bag or pack. I rarely target fossils or opal because, at my age and talents, I find them difficult to work with.
Become a rock hound
If any of you are a budding rock hound or would like to become one, my best advice is to join a rock club that takes field trips. That is why, 14 years ago, I joined the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society — so I could find some good rocks and learn about them.
From there, I found some great friends. And we have expanded our territory through research and invitations to join others in searching for gems in the Gem State of Idaho.
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