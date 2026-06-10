Gov. appoints Idaho Falls man to state Transportation Board - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE – Idaho Falls businessman Cortney Liddiard has been appointed by Gov. Brad Little to the Idaho Transportation Board to represent the east Idaho region. He will join the board for the monthly meeting June 16-17 in Boise. He will represent the nine eastern counties during a six-year term extending through January 2032. His territory includes Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Teton, and Madison counties.

Liddiard, fueled by an unwavering commitment to integrity and a relentless passion for success, served as the founding CEO of Ball Ventures, LLC, an investment management firm, where he led the company’s growth and diversification strategies for 22 years. Throughout his tenure, Liddiard directed investment activities across various sectors, including real estate, healthcare, hospitality and private equity, driving the company’s expansion into new markets.

Under his leadership, the firm grew from a single employee to a thriving team of more than 70 professionals. Liddiard’s ability to cultivate strategic partnerships while maintaining a strong focus on community engagement played a pivotal role in the company’s success, fostering collaborations that enhanced its competitive edge.

Liddiard’s expertise transcends his executive leadership role, as he also serves on the boards of several prominent organizations in the finance and healthcare sectors, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader and influential figure in the business community.

Liddiard serves on the Blue Cross of Idaho Board of Directors. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Utah State University.

“I am grateful for Governor Little’s decision to appoint me to the Idaho Transportation Board. I look forward to drawing on the experience I’ve gained throughout my career to give back to the state that has given so much to me and my family by helping expand opportunity across Idaho and make a meaningful difference,” Liddiard said.

Board Chairman Bill Moad expressed his enthusiasm at serving alongside Liddiard:

“Cortney brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the transportation board. His leadership and insight will be great assets to the Board and to ITD. He embodies ITD’s vision and culture and we look forward to working with him as he serves the citizens of Idaho.”