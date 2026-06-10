How a Christmas playset sparked a 20-year business — and brought one family home to Idaho - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Tyler Ray built a playground for his son as a Christmas present in 2005. More than two decades later, it still sits in his backyard — and the company born from that project is about to celebrate a big anniversary

Ray launched Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2006. In July, the company will celebrate its 20th anniversary by opening its new headquarters in Rigby, at 3822 East 74 North, off County Line Road.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Ray describes his product as “a high-end playground for the backyard.”

“It’s made from the vinyl fence material,” Ray says. “It’s got that nice white or tan look, and it stays cool to the touch — no slivers or any kind of cracking or maintenance that you’d have with wood.”

Ray says his company invented vinyl playsets with built-in water systems and misters. All the parts are made and sourced in the United States.

“Very rare to find, but I’m passionate about supporting U.S. businesses. A lot of other playground companies get a lot of their stuff from China,” Ray says.

He says his team is planning a 20th anniversary celebration in conjunction with the grand opening in Rigby. He and his family moved to the area last year, and he says running his business in east Idaho is “the fulfillment of a dream.”

“I’ve spent my entire life saving and trying to come to Idaho,” says Ray, now 45. “I have so many core memories of my own growth and childhood up here. I’m so excited to be here and to help other families.”

Ray grew up in Gilbert, Arizona, but spent lots of time in Idaho as a kid. He says his grandpa, who ran a dairy in Burley, had a cabin in Island Park that they visited every summer. He worked on his grandpa’s dairy during the summer and spent time with his cousins in Rexburg.

He and his wife have ancestral ties to the area as well, which makes their family roots in eastern Idaho much deeper.

Two of his sisters recently moved to Ririe and Rexburg. The desire to be close to his siblings was the excuse he needed to relocate his business.

He says its location was appealing because it’s right off the highway, and near his house on the outskirts of Rigby and Ririe.

“It’s a perfect straight shot, like nine minutes from my house. I love that it’s … in the center of Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Rigby,” he says. “It’s in a really good spot for our family.”

Tyler Ray, center, is pictured with his wife and kids. | Courtesy Tyler Ray

Family is the central idea behind Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems, as well. Ray says his interest in starting the business in the first place stems from his childhood playing outside in Idaho. His dad and his grandpa were his heroes, and he wanted to be the same kind of father to his kids.

“I wanted to create an environment where my kids could go outside and have some of those really cool core memories that I had playing in the yard, playing on a swing set,” says Ray. “Our whole mission with Ruffhouse is to inspire connection, growth and fun in families.”

He says artificial intelligence, phones and screens are pulling kids away from real connection with people and causing an increase in anxiety, depression and loneliness.

His goal is to draw kids away from technological isolation and help them form connections while playing outside.

“A little bit of rough-housing is super good for their development and confidence,” Ray says.

The initial playground that Ray made for his son as a Christmas present in 2006. | Courtesy Tyler Ray

He’s planning to add yard games and other products to his inventory soon, and he wants to give away play sets to families who can’t afford them.

Ray says he’s beyond thrilled to be in Idaho and is looking forward to celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary, and the grand opening of the Rigby store with the community.

“I’m excited to try and make a positive dent in the community,” he says.