How Motor Vu became Idaho’s first drive-in — and one of its last - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — On June 6, 1933, Richard Hollingshead opened the first drive-in movie theater in New Jersey. Fourteen years later, on May 14, 1947, Hugo Jorgensen and Ed Moran opened Motor Vu Drive-in at 2095 North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls, the first venue of its kind in Idaho.

Weeks after Motor Vu began its 79th year, we’re doing a deep dive into its history and the industry itself.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Motor Vu Drive-in co-director Jennifer Spalding about what’s ahead this season. They discuss the theater’s 79th anniversary, its beginnings and the first movie ever shown there.

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We also discuss the father of the drive-in industry and his motivations for opening the first theater. Then they talk about the industry’s rise to popularity in the 1950s.

Spalding shares her childhood memories of going to the drive-in and how she got involved when her aunt and uncle, Linda and Ryan Rumsey, bought it in 2019 — 11 years after it permanently closed.

This video from 2024 gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Motor Vu Drive-in. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Nelson and Spalding examine the nationwide decline of the drive-in theater, which began in the 1970s. Since its peak in 1958, when there were around 4,000 drive-in theaters nationwide, the number has dwindled somewhere between 250 and 330, according to Fox Business.

Today, Motor Vu is one of only four drive-in theaters left in Idaho and the only one remaining in eastern Idaho. Spalding gives her take on why it’s so beloved and its future in Idaho Falls.

If you’re a fan of cinema, classic movies or nostalgia, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. For a look at upcoming movies and showtimes, or to learn more, visit the Motor Vu online.

Watch previous episodes of “It’s Worth Mentioning” here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip, guest idea or comment, email rett@eastidahonews.com.