Idaho brothers turn soil science into a $10-per-acre farm solution - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – For more than three decades, Gary and Betty Jean Mason have provided farmers with a custom-mixed product that’s designed to enhance crop quality and soil health. They make it through their Menan-based company and haul it to the customer’s home.

Today, their sons, Brandon and Brody Mason — owners of Living Water Agriculture — provide a similar product. The only difference is that they provide ingredients that farmers can mix themselves and apply through pivot irrigation.

“We only get one shot with the parent company. We make it, haul it out and apply it once. We don’t have the flexibility to go out and apply it (multiple) times in a growing season,” Brody says. “With our product, you can dispense it all season long (on your own every time you irrigate).”

Living Water Agriculture began operation in 2022 at 1460 Commerce Way in Idaho Falls. Brandon developed the recipe himself, but he tells EastIdahoNews.com that he works with the University of Idaho to prove that it works efficiently.

As farmers deal with water shortages and rising commodity prices, Brandon says they need a long-term solution that is more affordable and sustainable. Brody says the Living Water system gives the soil exactly what it needs to “produce a better plant with a lot less effort.”

“In the United States, we have the biggest corn with the least amount of nutrition. We have the biggest apples and potatoes with the least amount of nutrition,” Brody says. “When you use the Living Water system, not only is it affordable, but it allows crops to access more nutrition in the soil, and retain more water (so you) irrigate less. We’re taking all the weight off of the farmers’ shoulders because the soil does all the heavy lifting.”

The ingredients are in a container about the size of a cake mix. It costs $10 per acre and lasts about 30 days. The duo explain how it works in the video above.

Soil health product for peanuts made at Living Water Agriculture. Each package is customized to specific crops. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

While there are other companies that put nutrients back in the soil, Brody says their venture is an industry disrupter because it’s the only one that provides the metaphorical chef to “prepare the meal that’s already in the field.”

The company has clients nationwide and Brandon anticipates the Living Water system will be established on more than 50,000 acres across the country by the end of the year.

“We have over 100 systems running right now throughout the U.S. right now on all types of crops,” says Brandon. “Our customer retention rate is 99%. Every customer stays with us because they see the results.”

The inspiration for launching Living Water stemmed from the brothers’ background in biology. Growing up in this business made them want to provide a robust biology product for farmers that was more affordable and convenient to use.

“We’ve removed the barriers for a grower to start focusing on soil health, not just plant nutrition,” Brandon says. “Soil’s the only thing we’ve got on this earth (to grow food). We need to make it last a long time.”

After four years of operation, Brandon says the business has a bright future. Trial testing with the University of Idaho will allow them to refine the product and reach new customers.

“Every farmer knows that the right biology is (essential for growing crops). The problem is they can’t afford (most products out there). Here we are presenting a solution that delivers it automatically every time they turn on the irrigation pump at a price point they’ve never seen before in history,” says Brody.

A podcaster recently spoke with the duo, which you can listen to here. To learn more, visit the website.