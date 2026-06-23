Idaho Falls entrepreneur scores $20K grant to give Hispanic business owners a bigger voice - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho business aimed at promoting resources and opportunities for the Hispanic community was awarded a $20,000 grant to continue highlighting local entrepreneurs and companies.

The grant was part of American Express’s Shop Small Grants, which awarded $10 million to 505 businesses across America. Ten businesses in Idaho were selected. Among them was a company in eastern Idaho called Conectate.

Conectate, founded in 2021 by Maria Alvarez, is a consulting and marketing company focused on bringing resources to the Hispanic community.

Alvarez told EastIdahoNews.com that this goes beyond just translating for those companies. It involves building plans to help them figure out how to reach their customers.

“We pride ourselves on being able to bring accurate information to the Hispanic community, where it is accessible to them,” Alvarez said.

Maria Alvarez, CEO of Conectate, started the business in 2021 aimed at connecting businesses with the Hispanic community. | Courtesy Maria Alvarez

Over the years, Conectate has worked with Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, employment agency BBSI, the Idaho National Laboratory and the College of Eastern Idaho.

“We want people to start feeling comfortable in these areas, feeling safe and starting to know them,” Alvarez said. “There are so many different resources for people in this area.”

A new podcast

Alvarez said the grant money will be used to start a podcast called La Voz que Conecta, meaning “the voice that connects.” It will share the stories of local Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs.

The podcast will be available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and other platforms, and new episodes will start coming out twice a month.

Stories from other entrepreneurs helped inspired Alvarez, and she hopes this becomes a platform to inspire others.

It also highlights a growing community. Twelve percent of the state’s businesses are owned by Latinos and Hispanics, with an annual growth rate of 7%, according to Idaho’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

Hispanics make up 13% of Idaho’s population, the Commission says, and it’s grown 11% over the past 5 years.

“This is my home… I want everyone that looks like me to believe that too,” Alvarez said. “Your involvement is wanted. Let’s start welcoming people.”

The final aspect of the podcast will deal with healing.

She said that the mission statement for the podcast is “porque cuando una voz sesana, toda una comunidad se fortalece.” It translates to “when one voice heals, the whole community becomes stronger,” and she says it is an example of how telling these stories will uplift and build others.

Alvarez was a first-generation college graduate and a mother when she started Conectate. Health challenged affected one of her children at the time and she said that finding a community and building trust helped her get established.

Her goal is to have candid conversations and to bridge the gap between the listeners and these businesses.

“The biggest thing with the podcast is to give the Hispanic community a platform where their voice can be heard and shared,” Alvarez said. “There’s hope when we hear other people’s stories, (and) sometimes we think we’re alone.”

With the first episode of the podcast set to be released later this month, Alvarez is looking for local entrepreneurs or businesses to get involved.

“If you’re a business that wants to be able to have a genuine relationship with the fastest-growing population in the United States and in Idaho Falls, reach out to us,” Alvarez said. “We want to help you do that too, and we would love your support.”

Those who are interested can message mari@conectate-id.com or visit the website.