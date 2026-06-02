Idaho Power says its equipment likely caused Mountain Home fire last week - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME (Idaho Statesman) – An investigation has identified the likely cause of the Mountain Home wildfire that destroyed multiple homes.

After a preliminary inquiry by Idaho Power, it “appears” that the utility’s equipment “may have been involved in igniting” the brush fire that spread across 250 acres on Tuesday, the company said in a Monday news release. Brad Bowlin, Idaho Power spokesperson, did not immediately respond to the Idaho Statesman’s request for more information on the type of equipment and how that ignition happened.

The company said it will “continue to cooperate with external agencies as the investigation continues,” and is reaching out to customers impacted by the fire.

“Our immediate priority is the community, customers, and first responders impacted by the fire,” said Lisa Grow, Idaho Power president and CEO, in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts are with all of those who suffered damage to their homes and property, and with the first responders impacted while bravely helping others to evacuate.”

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The company said those who suffered losses may submit a claim directly to Idaho Power by calling (208) 388-2409.

“We are committed to taking care of our customers in the days ahead,” Grow said.

A 911 call first alerted authorities to the fire at 6:58 p.m. last Tuesday near Southwest Fly By Ave and Airbase Road in Elmore County, Mike Winans, Idaho State Police District Three captain, said at a news conference.

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The fire destroyed multiple structures near Southwest Smith Road in Mountain Home, according to Winans. Law enforcement was still working last week to confirm how many homes and buildings were affected. No one at the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office was available to respond to the Statesman’s request for an update Monday afternoon.

Mobile homes were destroyed in the fire. | Provided by Gene D.

Six law enforcement officers were injured during evacuation efforts, which were made difficult by unpredictable, high winds, according to Winans. One officer had to spend multiple days in the hospital.

Winans stated that the deputy was trapped when the wind caused the fire to shift suddenly.

“The bravery that I witnessed with law enforcement and first responders … was amazing,” Winans said. “We had people on the ground that were going door to door advising residents of the situation. … I think that people need to understand how fast this situation evolved with the wind that was going on, and the weather conditions.”

Law enforcement said last week that it had not confirmed any cases of civilian injuries.