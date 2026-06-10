Idaho sets animal entry requirements following ﻿New World screwworm detection - East Idaho News

BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has announced new entry requirements for animals entering Idaho following recent detections of New World screwworm in Texas and New Mexico.

The move comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the first U.S. case of the pest on June 3 in Zavala County, Texas. New World screwworm is a destructive parasite that poses a threat to livestock, pets, wildlife and, in rare cases, humans. The larvae feed on living tissue, causing severe wounds, animal suffering and significant economic losses.

To help protect Idaho’s livestock industry and animal population, ISDA issued an administrative order restricting the movement of warm-blooded animals from areas affected by the pest, according to a news release.

Animals entering Idaho from designated New World screwword infested zones must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within five days of travel and documentation showing they were authorized to leave the infested area. Animals originating from states where the worm has been detected, but outside designated infestation zones, must also have a health certificate issued within five days before entering Idaho.

“Idaho has been preparing for the possibility of New World screwworm reaching the United States, and we are well-positioned to respond,” ISDA Director Chanel Tewalt said in a statement. “We are coordinating closely with USDA officials and our counterparts across the West.”

State Veterinarian Scott Leibsle urged pet owners to avoid traveling with their animals in states where NWS has been detected, noting that dogs and cats are just as vulnerable to infestation as livestock. He said pet owners who travel to affected states with their animals will be required to obtain a health certificate from a veterinarian within five days before returning to Idaho.

Anyone who suspects a New World screwworm infestation is encouraged to contact a veterinarian immediately. The disease is considered mandatory reportable. Existing Idaho animal importation requirements remain in effect unless modified by the new order.

Additional information, including the full administrative order, is available here.