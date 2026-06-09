Idaho Supreme Court to hear cases in Rexburg, Twin Falls this week - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Supreme Court is traveling this week to hear cases in Rexburg and Twin Falls, Idaho Judicial Branch officials announced Monday.

Justices on the state’s highest court will hear cases beginning at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Special Events Room MC387 in the Manwaring Student Center on Brigham Young University-Idaho’s campus in Rexburg. Justices will participate in a public Q&A session following the hearings, at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to an announcement posted on BYU-Idaho’s website.

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On Thursday, the Idaho Supreme Court will hear cases beginning at 8:45 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Court Facility, 427 Shoshone St. N. in Twin Falls.

Although the Idaho Supreme Court is based in the capital city of Boise, the Idaho Constitution requires the court to travel to hear cases in other parts of the state.

The court hearings are open to members of the public. Backpacks, food and beverages are prohibited in the courtroom and cell phones should be silenced in the courtroom. Additionally, cameras and recording devices are not allowed without advance permission from the court.

More information about what to expect when attending a court hearing, the Idaho Supreme Court’s schedule and the cases it will hear this week are available online.

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