Idaho Supreme Court to hear two cases in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Supreme Court.

The Idaho Supreme Court will hear cases in two eastern Idaho cities next week.

Idaho’s highest court is a traveling court. The Constitution and state law require the Supreme Court to travel periodically to communities across the state to hear cases outside Boise. These sessions not only fulfill the Court’s duty under the law, but also provide Idahoans with an opportunity to see the judicial process firsthand.

The Court’s schedule includes three cases on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Bingham County Courthouse in Blackfoot. Justices will hear three more cases on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Oral arguments begin each day at 8:50 a.m. MT.

The Court will continue its focus on providing opportunities through travel for the public to learn about our court system. It will host local students at its hearings each day, including eighth-graders from a Blackfoot charter school and ISU students.

“Bringing the Court into Idaho’s communities helps ensure that justice remains open and accessible to the people we serve,” said Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan. “These visits also educate our public about their courts, and we are excited for the chance to do so.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend the hearings, which are open to all. For information on attending court and on the cases to be heard, visit isc.idaho.gov.