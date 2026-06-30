Man arrested after girl reports alleged explicit messages, deputies say they found child sex abuse material - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — A 50-year-old man was arrested after his former neighbor, a young girl, told police that he had been sending her naked pictures.

Glenn Duane Eliason is charged with thirteen counts of felony possession of child sexually exploitative material.

According to court documents, on March 30, a young girl reported to law enforcement that a man identified as Eliason had sent her naked pictures of himself on Snapchat. The girl’s age is not specified.

The girl told a Custer County Sheriff’s deputy that Eliason was her former neighbor.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Eliason’s home and cars, which was served on April 22.

During the search, deputies say they seized several electronics, which were sent to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes against Children unit in Boise for forensic processing.

Thirteen images depicting child sexual abuse material were reportedly found, allegedly showing girls under the age of 18 engaged in “intercourse and other sexual activity with older men.”

The deputy’s report also says that an additional 30 images were found that were categorized as “possible CSAM.”

Eliason was arrested and booked into the Custer County Jail on a $250,000 bond. If convicted, Eliason could face up to life in prison.

Though Eliason has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.