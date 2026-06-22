Man arrested after victims allege he sexually assaulted them as kids - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing serious felony allegations after a 15-year-old girl came forward, accusing the man of sexually assaulting her at a daycare.

Adam Victor Noles is facing one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor. If he is found guilty, he faces up to life in prison.

In Idaho’s Crime Repository, an application for a public defender was submitted, but was denied. No attorney is currently listed for Noles.

According to the police booking affidavit, a 15-year-old girl was being held at the 3-B Juvenile Detention Facility in Idaho Falls when she disclosed to a deputy that she had been sexually assaulted.

This occurred on Dec. 15, and on Dec. 30, she and another victim, who was at the facility, had a forensic interview in which she disclosed more information about the incident.

The charges in which Noles is facing only stem from the 15-year-old girl.

The other victim, a boy, told the detectives that he was often taken to a daycare called Nana’s House, which has been closed since 2020, when he was five to six years of age.

He and his sister were often the last picked up, and he said that he was sexually assaulted there the entire time at the daycare.

He identified the individual who did this to him as Noles, who would take the boy to the bathroom and “make me do stuff.” When asked to clarify what happened, he said Noles would sexually assault him.

The boy’s mother was contacted and confirmed that he attended that daycare for two years, between the ages of 3 and 5.

When asked if he’d like to pursue charges, the mother said they haven’t discussed it but will get back to the detective later.

The boy was brought in on Feb. 14 to conduct a recorded phone call with Noles. When the call came in, it went straight to voicemail, but the boy and Noles began texting.

During the conversation, the boy confronted Noles about what had occurred, but Noles said he was trying to remember. When told that he had taken the boy to the bathroom, Noles began to apologize.

When asked why he did it, Noles stated he was “young, and I was stupid as hell.”

The boy asked if there were others, Noles said that it was only him.

As the conversation continued, the boy confronted Noles about him sexually assaulting him, but Noles said he doesn’t remember. Noles did disclose one incident he remembered of inappropriately touching the boy, but not of the assault.

Court documents state that on March 17, Noles was contacted by the detective and interviewed about the allegations made by the two victims against him.

Before the conversation began, the detective informed Noles that he was neither under arrest nor detained and was free to leave at any time.

Noles told the detective about his time at the day care and his duties while there. He started assisting there when he was about 9 to 10 years old.

He admitted to one instance of inappropriately touching the girl victim once when she was under 10 years of age, and when he was either 12 to 13 years old.

A polygraph was scheduled for Noles, and the detective began obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

Noles is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on July 1 before Magistrate Judge Tawnya Rawlings.

Though Noles has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.