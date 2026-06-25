Man found with fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound in Blackfoot Taco Bell lot - East Idaho News

The following is taken a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department.

BLACKFOOT — On June 24 around 4:52 P.M., officers with the Blackfoot Police Department responded to a call regarding allegations of stalking and a violation of a protection order involving an adult male subject.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the alleged suspect vehicle in the Taco Bell parking lot. As officers approached the vehicle, it was discovered that the subject had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers discharged their weapons during this incident. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the subject. The subject was transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Bingham Joint Investigations Unit. Preliminary information indicates there is no threat to the public related to this incident.

No further information will be released at this time pending notification of next of kin and further investigation.

The Blackfoot Police Department extends its condolences to the family and those affected by this incident.

Previous story (6 p.m. Wednesday):

BLACKFOOT — A large contingent of Blackfoot Police officers has cordoned off an area near the Taco Bell on Parkway Drive in Blackfoot.

Police responded around 5 p.m., according to multiple witnesses who contacted EastIdahoNews.com.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Blackfoot Police for details.

We will update this story as we learn more.