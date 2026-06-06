Man killed in Bonner County ATV crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police:

SPIRIT LAKE — The Idaho State Police is investigating a one-vehicle ATV fatality collision that occurred near 170 That A Way Road in Spirit Lake, Idaho, on June 6, 2026, at approximately 12:05 a.m.

A black 2007 Kawasaki ATV driven by a 43-year-old male from Oldtown, Idaho, was traveling west on This A Way Road when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the wooded area. The driver of the ATV was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and Bonner EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.