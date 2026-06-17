Man killed in northern Idaho crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

WORLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on US Highway 95 at approximately milepost 405, near Worley.

A gray 1991 Toyota truck, driven by a 48-year-old male from Coeur d’Alene, was traveling southbound on US 95 at approximately mile post 405 when it left the roadway and rolled onto its roof. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified. Seatbelts were worn. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police assisted with the investigation.