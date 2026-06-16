Man who killed neighbor blaring Mr. Rogers song goes to prison - East Idaho News

ASOTIN, Washington (Lewiston Tribune) — A 78-year-old Clarkston man who pleaded guilty to shooting his neighbor to death over loud music has been sentenced to 280 months in prison.

David E. Boyd, who appeared in Asotin County Superior Court before Judge Brooke Burns, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement and first-degree unlawful possession of a gun.

His initial charge was first-degree murder for killing Chad VanScotter, 53, on Jan. 28, 2025, on the 1200 block of Ash Street in Clarkston.

Boyd appeared in court Friday for his change of plea and sentencing. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the case for the state, and attorney Rick Cuddihy represented the defendant.

According to court documents, Boyd told police he had been bullied by his next-door neighbor for months and couldn’t take it anymore.

During the investigation by Clarkston police, Boyd said his neighbor had placed a speaker directly against a wall between their two apartments, and VanScotter was playing a Mr. Rogers song at a loud volume.

Boyd said he typically goes to bed early, and eventually “lost it” over the blaring music and went next door to confront his neighbor on the night of the incident.

When Boyd arrived at his apartment, VanScotter reportedly swung his walking stick at his disgruntled neighbor’s head, and Boyd reportedly responded with a firearm.

VanScotter was shot twice in the chest and once between his eyes with a .38-caliber revolver, according to court documents.

Boyd was back in his own apartment by the time police arrived. He told officers he had planned to shoot himself to avoid going to prison but could not bring himself to do it.

Because of Boyd’s past convictions, including an aggravated assault in 2013, and the violent nature of the crime, he has been held with no bond since his arrest.